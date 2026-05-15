Devon Dampier News: Showing growth in spring

Dampier was praised by offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven due to the growth he's shown in the last few months, according to Sammy Mora of On3.com. "The command that he's developed over the last couple of practices has been really impressive to see. His application of concept, making decisions pre snap, post snap, and with some of the new concepts that we're running, that he's been exposed to for the first time, I think he's doing a really good job with starting to display a pretty high comfort level with with a lot of things, and just trying to continue to build chemistry with the with the pieces around him," McGiven said.

Dampier was limited in the offseason due to a sports hernia surgery he underwent in January, but he looked good in spring ball, and McGiven was clear that he was happy with the progress. Dampier seems to have a clear path to being Utah's QB1 in the 2026 season. He had a career-best season in 2025, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,490 yards with a 24:5 TD:INT while also adding 835 rushing yards and 10 scores on 146 carries.