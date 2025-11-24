Dampier totaled four or more scores for the second time this season as Utah erased a 12-point deficit in the final seven minutes of the game. The dual-threat quarterback had five touchdowns at West Virginia in Week 5. Dampier came through in the clutch in the fourth quarter with a big 59-yard run in the fourth quarter on a 4th-and-1 situation. He would then score the game-winning touchdown as Utah kept their Big 12 title hopes alive. It was quite the turn of events as Dampier had a critical fumble that put up Kansas State 47-35 with around seven minutes left in the game. Utah had wild success at the quarterback as back-up QB Byrd Ficklin had three rushing touchdowns himself in the first half. Dampier is having a fantastic year with the Utes with 26 total touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. Utah will finish the regular season at Kansas.