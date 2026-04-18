DeZephen Walker News: Impresses in spring game

Walker impressed during the team's spring game Saturday, George Stoia of On3.com reports.

Walker had been down the pecking order of the team's running back room but continues to impress his coaching staff. During the spring game, the freshman running back flashed big-play potential with a 37-yard run and a 17-yard touchdown scamper. If he continues to impress during camp, the young ball-carrier could find himself on the field sooner rather than later during the regular season.