Dezmen Roebuck News: Will not practice Wednesday

Roebuck will not practice Wednesday due to personal reasons, Aaron Coe of Emerald City Spectrum reports.

Roebuck is considered Washington's top option at wide receiver in 2026, so any potential problem involving him is a big deal. The wideout has just under three weeks to recover before this year's Huskies begin their regular season Sept. 6 against Washington State. Ideally for UW, Roebuck's personal issue will be cleared up by then.