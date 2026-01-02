Pavia closed out a storybook senior season with a huge output against a stingy Iowa defense, including three total touchdowns. All told, he found pay dirt 39 times combined (29 as a passer, 10 as a runner) during his final campaign, both career-high marks while completing a career-best 70.4 percent of his 379 pass attempts for 3,539 yards (also a career-best) and rushing 167 times for 862 yards. This presumably spells the end to Pavia's college career after being awarded an additional season of eligibility most other players weren't because of his time in junior college. Assuming that's the case, Pavia's next step will be prepping for a chance to possibly hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's currently viewed as a likely Day 3 or free agent acquisition next spring, but his draft prospects can certainly change depending on how he performs leading up to it.