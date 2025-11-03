The redshirt freshman tailback didn't play against Oregon in Week 9 after getting knocked out of the Badgers' loss to Ohio State the week prior. Now, Jones has been officially ruled out for the year ahead of Wisconsin's tilt with Washington. Gideon Ituka led the way for the Badgers' backfield against the Ducks, and with Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli still question marks this week, that could be the case once again. Jones finished the season with 76 carries for 300 yards and two scores, along with nine catches for 21 yards.