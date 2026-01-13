Jones spent two seasons with Wisconsin, and will now take his talents to the SEC. The former blue-chip recruit was in line to be the Badgers' top tailback this past fall, but a lethargic offense -- and a leg injury that cost him the final five games of the season -- limited his output to 321 total yards and two touchdowns. Jones will get a fresh start with the Tigers and have three years of eligibility remaining, where he's set to battle Caden Durham, Harlem Berry and others for carries in new head coach Lane Kiffin's offense.