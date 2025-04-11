Dilin Jones News: Making case for backfield reps

Jones remains in competition with Darrion Dupree and Cade Yacamelli for repsin the backfield but has begun to separate himself from the pack, Cameron Wilhorn of Rivals.com reports.

Jones didn't see a ton of reps as a true freshman last season, racking up only 16 carries for 88 yards in his three appearances while falling behind Tawee Walker and Darrion Dupree in the pecking order. However, a new regime took over the offense this offseason in Jeff Grimes, and Jones seems to be making a strong impression during spring camp. It's quite possible the combination of Jones, Dupree and Yacamelli form some sort of backfield committee, but Jones seems to be making a case in an offensive scheme that saw Devin Neal rush 219 times for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns a season ago at Kansas.