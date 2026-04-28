Dilin Jones News: Takes bulk of spring first-team reps

Jones handled the bulk of the first-team reps in spring ahead of Harlem Berry and Caden Durham and has a chance to claim a large role in the backfield, Reed Darcey of Nola.com reports. However, Darcey notes that he expects a backfield rotation this fall.

Jones flashed last spring and fall camp at Wisconsin but got off to a relatively slow start behind a shoddy offensive line, and his season ended prematurely due to injury. He elected to enter the transfer portal this offseason and headed to Baton Rouge, where he appears to have made a name for himself this spring despite two notable holdovers in Durham and Berry. There's certainly a chance each of the trio sees a fair share of carries this fall, but Jones shouldn't be counted out to be a healthy part of the mix.