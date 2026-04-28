Dillon Gresham Injury: Facing uncertain future

Gresham (neck) is facing an uncertain future in football as he battles injuries, per Oregon Ducks on SI.

Gresham dealt with a scary neck injury last season that prevented him from taking the field. The wideout is still battling the ailment and his future in football is uncertain. This would be a tough turn of events for Gresham, who has yet to record a collegiate statistic. His status for the 2026 season is very much in question.