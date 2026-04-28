Dillon Gresham headshot

Dillon Gresham Injury: Facing uncertain future

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Gresham (neck) is facing an uncertain future in football as he battles injuries, per Oregon Ducks on SI.

Gresham dealt with a scary neck injury last season that prevented him from taking the field. The wideout is still battling the ailment and his future in football is uncertain. This would be a tough turn of events for Gresham, who has yet to record a collegiate statistic. His status for the 2026 season is very much in question.

Dillon Gresham
Oregon
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