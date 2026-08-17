Dillon Newton-Short Injury: Health improving

Newton-Short (undisclosed) is physically improving in practice going into Week 0, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports.com reports.

Virginia's injured players are wearing different-colored jerseys from the healthy ones, and Newton-Short remained such example. However, his jersey color was upgraded, so it looks like he is physically recovering. This is welcome news for Newton-Short, especially considering that the Cavaliers begin their regular season Aug. 29 against North Carolina State.