Dillon Newton-Short Injury: Injury revealed, doubtful for Week 0

Newton-Short (hamstring) will likely not be available Saturday against North Carolina State, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

Previously undisclosed, Newton-Short's hamstring injury remains problematic before Week 0. As a result, his recently probable status is downgraded to doubtful. During 2025, Newton-Short logged three receptions (on 10 targets) for 39 yards, 13.0 averaged per catch.