Dillon Newton-Short headshot

Dillon Newton-Short Injury: Injury revealed, doubtful for Week 0

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 8:39am

Newton-Short (hamstring) will likely not be available Saturday against North Carolina State, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

Previously undisclosed, Newton-Short's hamstring injury remains problematic before Week 0. As a result, his recently probable status is downgraded to doubtful. During 2025, Newton-Short logged three receptions (on 10 targets) for 39 yards, 13.0 averaged per catch.

Dillon Newton-Short
Virginia
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