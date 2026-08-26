Dillon Newton-Short Injury: Won't play in Week 0
Newton-Short (hamstring) is out for Saturday's Week 0 against NC State.
Newton-Short was initially doubtful for the season opener, but the wideout won't suit up Saturday. He wasn't expected to have a sizable role on offense, but his loss trims the team's depth at the position. Newton-Short will look to recover in time to face Norfolk State on Friday, Sep. 11.
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