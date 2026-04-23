DJ Asiasi News: Expected to start in 2026

Asiasi is the odds-on favorite to start at tight end in 2026, Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net reports.

Asiasi appears to be in line to start this upcoming season, but that does not mean he will be a productive option in the passing game. Murray reports that the Wolf Pack are not expected to lean as much on the tight end position as much as last season. Asiasi appeared in four games this past season, securing one catch for five yards.