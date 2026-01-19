Black's 2025 season is a tale of two halves. During their first, the wide receiver impressed, logging 15 receptions for 241 yards (16.1 averaged per catch) and two touchdowns. The second is much more disappointing, more than seven times fewer yardage plus zero TDs. Even though transferring from Central Florida to South Carolina would result in a more difficult challenge, USC's receiver corps definitely needing some improvement may benefit Black, who has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.