College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DJ Lagway headshot

DJ Lagway Injury: Limited in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Head coach Billy Napier revealed that Lagway (shoulder) will be limited in the Gators' spring session, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Though it's still only spring, it's slightly troubling news for Florida fans as their quarterback of the future will work through an off-season shoulder injury. The sophomore quarterback was up-and-down in his freshman season for the Gators, throwing for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions while adding 101 yards on the ground as well. Lagway's status will be worth monitoring moving forward, but with several months until the season, it likely should not be cause for too much concern.

DJ Lagway
Florida
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now