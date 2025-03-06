DJ Lagway Injury: Limited in spring

Head coach Billy Napier revealed that Lagway (shoulder) will be limited in the Gators' spring session, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Though it's still only spring, it's slightly troubling news for Florida fans as their quarterback of the future will work through an off-season shoulder injury. The sophomore quarterback was up-and-down in his freshman season for the Gators, throwing for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions while adding 101 yards on the ground as well. Lagway's status will be worth monitoring moving forward, but with several months until the season, it likely should not be cause for too much concern.