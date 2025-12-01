After a rough stretch at the end of the season, Lagway was able to finish things off with a solid performance. The sophomore quarterback managed to throw for three touchdowns on the day to bring his TD total above his interception total on the season. With the Gators season coming to a close, Lagway finishes the year with 2,264 yards passing and 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. With major changes coming to the coaching staff Lagway's future at Florida could be up in the air but he will most likely be in blue and orange again next season.