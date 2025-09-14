McKinney led New Mexico in carries Friday after Scottre Humphrey (undisclosed) left the game in the first quarter and ultimately averaged 4.2 yards per carry while punching in a touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter. McKinney signed with New Mexico in the offseason after rushing for 481 yards and three scores with Sam Houston State as a true freshman last year. If Humphrey can't go in Week 5 against New Mexico State, following a bye, McKinney would be in line for another sizeable workload.