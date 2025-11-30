Coming off back-to-back moster performances, Richardson was unable to suit up for Tulsa's season finale due to an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot running back thus finished the 2025 regular season with 1,065 yards and five touchdowns on five yards per attempt on the ground through 11 games this season, adding 20 receptions for 130 scoreless yards through the air as well. With Tulsa finishing the season just 4-8 and with no remaining college eligibility left, Richardson has played his final collegiate game and could look to further his career at the professional level.