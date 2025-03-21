Dominic Richardson News: Signs with New Mexico State
Richardson has signed with New Mexico State, according to the team's X account.
Richardson will stay an FBS player, just not at the Power Conference level. At the very least, this should give him an improved chance of reverting to his usual form. Before 2024 were 2022 and 2023 seasons in which Richardson logged 600-plus all-purpose yards and multiple touchdowns for two separate Big 12 colleges.
