Donovan Green News: Set to claim starting gig

Green is set to be the Cowboys' top tight end in 2026-27, per 247Sports.

Green transferred to Oklahoma State from LSU after a quiet season in Baton Rouge in which he caught just two passes for 40 yards. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end reportedly looks ready to claim the Cowboys' starting tight end position ahead of the 2026 season, meaning he should see a significant uptick in his production.