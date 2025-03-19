Donovan Leary News: Competing for starting role

Leary is battling it out with Kaden Semonza and TJ Finely for the starting gunslinger role at Tulane, SI.com reports.

Leary spent last season at Illinois, completing just 2-of-5 passes for 29 yards. Finley and Semonza's experience should have them slightly ahead in the QB1 race, but Tulane maintains that this is an open competition. If that's truly the case, starter, backup and third-stringer are all yet to be decided in New Orleans.