McMillan recorded double-digit carries for the tenth straight game in the loss to the Broncos, and he ended up surpassing 100 rushing yards and punching in a score on the ground. The 5-foot-10 running back also showcased receiving skills that haven't been utilized much this season, totaling 126 receiving yards and a touchdown on just 4 catches. McMillan's dual-threat performance was definitely his best of the year. He'll close out his final season with 177 rushes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns, along with 33 catches for 375 yards and three scores in the air.