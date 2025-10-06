Despite not putting up gaudy numbers, Fleming logged career-high numbers in both targets and receptions on the day while tying for the team lead in receiving yards against Washington. The 6-foot-3 tight end hasn't been heavily involved in the Maryland passing game in recent weeks, catching just two passes for eight yards in the team's previous two games, so his high volume against the Huskies is encouraging to see. He will be hoping for another high opportunity day when the Terps host Nebraska on Saturday.