Dorian Patterson News: Could push for snaps early

Patterson caught a touchdown in the Lobos' scrimmage Saturday and could push for an early role, per Sean Reider of the Albuquerque Journal.

Patterson is one of four incoming freshmen wideouts on the Lobos, all of whom have drawn praise from head coach Jason Eck who told the media "I think we hit on all four." All could have a chance to make an impact this season, but Patterson may be the top player from this crop of freshman pass-catchers at the moment.