Lindsey put up a monster performance against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, throwing for career-high numbers in yards and touchdowns while completing over 75 percent of his passes on the day. The 6-foot-5 quarterback connected with receivers Le'Meke Brockington, Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively, giving the Golden Gophers what they needed to separate from the Scarlet Knights and earn the victory. Lindsey will hope to keep the positive vibes rolling in a tough matchup against Ohio State on Saturday.