Drake Lindsey headshot

Drake Lindsey News: Competing for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Lindsey will compete for the starting quarterback role at Minnesota with Zach Pyron, Ryan Burns of 247Sports reports.

Lindsey appears to be the backup plan under center for the Golden Gophers, as Zach Pyron, a transfer from Georgia Tech, is expected to get the job. Lindsey was limited to just two appearances in 2024, completing four of five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

