Drake Lindsey News: Competing for starting role
Lindsey will compete for the starting quarterback role at Minnesota with Zach Pyron, Ryan Burns of 247Sports reports.
Lindsey appears to be the backup plan under center for the Golden Gophers, as Zach Pyron, a transfer from Georgia Tech, is expected to get the job. Lindsey was limited to just two appearances in 2024, completing four of five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now