Lindsey had arguably his best passing day of the season on Saturday, throwing for 264 yards and a season-high four touchdowns against Northwestern. The 6-foot-5 quarterback connected with receiver Javon Tracy on a trio of touchdown strikes in the second and third quarters before finding Le'Meke Brockington on an eight-yard scoring toss in the fourth quarter, drawing the game even at 35 at the time. He will hope to follow up on his performance when the Golden Gophers host rival Wisconsin in the team's regular season finale on Saturday.