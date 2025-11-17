Lindsey and the Minnesota offense had a tough day against a talented Oregon defense, managing 13 points while totaling just 200 yards of offense. Despite throwing for just 138 yards on the day, 6-foot-5 quarterback did manage to find the end zone, connecting with receiver Javon Tracy on a 10-yard scoring strike in the third quarter, bringing the Golden Gophers within two scores at the time. Lindsey and the Minnesota offense will hope for better days moving forward, with a road matchup against Northwestern serving as the next opportunity.