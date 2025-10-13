Lindsey put together a decent bounce-back outing against Purdue after a tough showing against Ohio State last week, throwing for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns with one interception against the Boilermakers. The 6-foot-5 quarterback connected with receiver Le'Meke Brockington and tight end Jameson Geers on touchdown passes of 24 and four yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. It wasn't a perfect day for Lindsey, however, as he completed just 47 percent of his passes on the day while throwing his third interception of the season. His next chance to make an impact will come against Nebraska on Friday.