Dickmann was previously listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's contest due to an undisclosed injury, but was able to suit up against the Bulls. The 5-foot-11 receiver was held quiet on the day, catching just a single pass for four yards in a game USF controlled from the start. Dickmann finished the regular season with 37 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns through 12 games. With Rice finishing just 5-7 on the year, Dickmann will have to wait until the start of the 2026 season for his next chance to make an impact.