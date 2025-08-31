While Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen did most of the heavy lifting in the first half, Allar made this most of his opportunities in the passing game before giving way to Ethan Grunkemeyer in the blowout. The transfer addition of Trebor Pena reaped immediate benefits, as Allar connected with him seven times. Allar's past campaigns have illustrated his efficiency as a game manager, but he could be in store for increased passing production as OC Andy Kotelnicki attempts to diversify the offense.