Drew Pyne headshot

Drew Pyne News: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Pyne has entered the transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

After a lackluster season with Missouri this past season, Pyne will search for further options. The sophomore quarterback previously played for Arizona State and also was a starter in his second year for Notre Dame during the 2022 season. He'll look for a new squad in a short period of time as spring practices has already kicked off for many teams.

Drew Pyne
 Free Agent
