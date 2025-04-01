Drew Pyne News: Enters transfer portal
Pyne has entered the transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.
After a lackluster season with Missouri this past season, Pyne will search for further options. The sophomore quarterback previously played for Arizona State and also was a starter in his second year for Notre Dame during the 2022 season. He'll look for a new squad in a short period of time as spring practices has already kicked off for many teams.
Drew Pyne
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now