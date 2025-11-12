DeShields finally put it all together in the high-scoring win over the Zips, and he recorded season-highs in almost every stat category. The 6-foot-2 quarterback dished out a whopping five touchdowns in the win, and he surpassed 300 yards for his first time this year. His performance would've been impressive even before the Golden Flashes went to overtime, but he also tacked on a 25-yard touchdown pass for the win after the fourth quarter. The first-year starter has now led his squad to a 3-3 record in the MAC, which is much better than the winless season they had last year.