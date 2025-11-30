DeShields reeled it back for the Golden Flashes' season finale, tossing two touchdowns in the second quarter and sneaking out a win. The starting quarterback will now close out his first season as a starter with solid numbers, and he led Kent State to a much better 5-7 (4-4 MAC) record than last year's winless season. DeShields completed 136 of 240 passes for 2,030 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions across 11 games. He'll likely return to the squad next year, where he shouldn't have much competition for the QB1 role.