It was announced that the redshirt freshman lost the quarterback battle to CJ Montes ahead of the game, but the Golden Flashes actually ended up utilizing both throughout the game. Montes began the game under center, with DeShields coming in during the second quarter and the two flip-flopping for the rest of the game. This method by the team actually benefitted DeShields more as he threw for more passing yards and got more chances to throw. It's unknown whether the team will continue this scheme moving forward, but it did win Kent State their first game since the 2023 season.