Robinson could've put together an even bigger performance Friday night had a second touchdown he looked to catch not have been overturned due to him bobbling the football. Either way, the 6-foot-6 wideout logged another huge performance after an extremely quiet previous game against Kent State. Robinson has been either almost completely stifled or exploded for a huge day this season, with no in-between. The receiver's propensity to pour on the yardage from time to time is impressive, but he needs more consistency to be fully trusted from a fantasy standpoint.