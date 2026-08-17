Duke Clark Injury: Individual work Monday
Clark (undisclosed) logged individual work during Monday's practice, Kevin Brockway of The Gainesville Sun reports.
Clark, suffering a soft tissue injury, is making decent progress towards a full recovery. Though the running back's injury status remains questionable, it is inching towards probable, which should bode well for his availability come Sept. 5 in Week 1.
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