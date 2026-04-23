Duke Scott News: Solidifying lead role in backfield

Scott is expected to maintain the lead role in the NC State backfield heading into the 2026 season, per Tucker Sennett of SI.com.

Scott has been looked at as the heir apparent for the Wolfpack running game throughout the offseason and has the confidence of the coaching staff. The 5-foot-10 redshirt sophomore ran for 581 yards and four touchdowns on 5.5 YPC to go along with 15 receptions for 132 scoreless yards through the air last season.