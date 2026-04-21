Duncan Brune News: Expected to be 1-2 punch with Rosa

Brune is expected to form a 1-2 punch in Ohio's backfield with Victor Rosa, per WOUB Public Media.

Brune ran for 585 yards and eight touchdowns last fall for the Bobcats on 4.9 yards per carry. Now, the rising junior tailback should have every opportunity to top that, but he'll share the backfield with Rosa, who's no slouch himself; he has over 1,200 career rushing yards with UConn.