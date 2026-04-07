Duncan Brune News: Returning to Bobcats

Brune will run it back with Ohio for his junior season, per the program's official roster.

Brune was a steady part of the Bobcats' backfield in 2025, logging 120 carries for 585 yards and eight touchdowns, catching five passes for 57 yards as well. The tailback initially elected to enter the transfer portal, but he'll run it back with Ohio in 2026 and should be a big factor in their backfield.