Auburn's latest practice saw Robinson stretching with the team, a sign of significant progress he has made since undergoing leg surgery. Going through a lot of personal work is a substantial improvement to the point that even though King expects Robinson out at least a few more weeks, perhaps he can be available by the time Auburn's November schedule begins. Robinson will miss games against Missouri and Arkansas, but facing a back-and-forth Kentucky team to begin November may help him acclimate to game action relatively quickly.