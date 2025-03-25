Durell Robinson Injury: Limited in spring ball

Robinson (undisclosed) reportedly won't go through spring practice fully with the Tigers, Justin Ferguson of AuburnObserver.com reports.

Robinson will be limited in Auburn's spring practice period, which isn't great news for the tailback who's trying to get acclimated after transferring over from UConn this offseason. After rushing for 731 yards and eight scores on 6.8 yards-per-carry, he still figures to be primed for a big role. Still, he'll need to wait until fall camp, at least, to be a full participant with the Tigers.