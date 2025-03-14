Dwight Phillips News: Participates in spring practice

Phillips (shoulder) is participating in Georgia's spring practice, Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald reports.

Phillips' spring participation indicates his previously injured shoulder has recovered from the problem that caused him to sit out the 2025 Sugar Bowl. In 2024, his first year of college football, he logged six carries for 33 yards and one touchdown. Phillips also recorded two receptions for 24 yards, ensuring 57 all-purpose yards then.