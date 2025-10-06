Edwards played in Week 6 against Baylor, but was limited and only managed 10 carries for 26 yards and a rushing touchdown along with two catches for 12 yards. Kansas State leaned on Joe Jackson due to not having its star tailback Edwards fully available, and that could continue to be the case in Week 7 against the Horned Frogs. "We'll find out how it goes this week, but it's kind of the story of what our season's been as far as a running back and a wide out being limited. We haven't seen that full arsenal and hopefully we'll see it in time, but I haven't seen it yet," head coach Chris Klieman said.