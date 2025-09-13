Edwards, who has missed the Wildcats' last two games with an ankle injury suffered in Kansas State's opener in Week 0, suffered what appeared to be another lower-leg injury. The 5-foot-9 junior tallied four carries for 13 yards before exiting the contest. Edwards, who was expected by many to be the face of the Wildcats' offense this fall has been unable to stay on the field for K-State, who fell to 1-3 against Arizona. Edwards will have the benefit of an additional week off before Kansas State returns to action against UCF in Week 5.