Switching from Kansas State to Kansas is a bold move for Edwards, but it looks like the running back will test his luck in what will be his third Power Conference after both KSU and Colorado, Pac-12 when he was enrolled there but coincidentally also Big 12 now. In 2024, Edwards logged 546 rushing yards, 7.4 yards per carry and five touchdowns. Despite redshirting 2025, he still recorded 205 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry and two TDs. Even with a limited output, Edwards looks to be locked for a big role in the Kansas backfield.