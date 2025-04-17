Dylan Goffney News: Leaving Fort Collins

Goffney will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Goffney only played in four games as a senior with Colorado State, reeling in six catches for 57 yards and preserving his eligibility. The wideout's best season came in 2022 with SMU, when he caught 18 passes for 369 yards and two scores. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.