Dylan Lonergan News: Competing for starting QB gig

Lonergan (thumb) is competing for Rutgers' starting quarterback gig, per 247Sports.com.

Lonergan is in a quarterback battle with AJ Surace, the incumbent returnee for Rutgers. Lonergan, meanwhile, transferred from Boston College after a two-year stint with Alabama. He flashed some potential last season with the Eagles, tossing for 2,025 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes. He battled a thumb injury towards the end of the season, but appears to be over that in the Scarlet Knights spring camp.