Boston College lost at the hands of Michigan State in a heartbreaker, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort from its gunslinger. Lonergan was excellent once again in Week 2, throwing four touchdowns for the second straight game to start the season. What's more, his efficiency was off the charts, as he completed over 75 percent of his passes for the second straight week. It's one thing to do that against Fordham, and it's another thing entirely to do that against a Big Ten defense. The Eagles look to have a stud in Lonergan.